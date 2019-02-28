Community leader jailed for 9 months for forging documents

Former community leader of Stroumbi, Paphos, Myros Yiangou was sentenced to nine months in prison for forgery-related offences, on Thursday.
Yiangou, who also served as secretary of the community’s Cooperative Bank was found guilty on six charges.
Αccording to Paphos District Court, in 2014, while serving as secretary of Stroumbi’s Cooperative, Yiangou requested the minutes of meetings,during which cases for which he was under investigation had been discussed.
He then forged the minutes, however the Bank’s employees had kept and made copies of the original documents.
Yiangou has been detained in Nicosia Central Prison since February 15.