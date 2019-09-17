Communities press for park to be created in Kouris valley

Local authorities in communities close to Kouris valley want to create a multi-use recreational park that will improve the quality of life and put an end to the uncontrolled dumping of litter, Phileleftheros reported on Tuesday.

It said that a plan has been drawn up by the local authorities of Erimi, Episkopi and Kantou. They hope to work with state authorities to clean up an area they say has suffered from uncontrolled littering and destruction of the environment.

The aim is to turn the Kouris river area in a multi-use linear park to be available to the general public.

“Despite the repeated assurances we have received, nothing has been done,” Erimi community leader Panicos Hadjihambis told Phileleftheros.

“We want to express our displeasure at the lack of interest shown by those responsible in implementing the project,” he said adding that an urgent meeting will be requested with Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis to discuss the issue.

Phileleftheros said that local authorities have commissioned a study by consultants to create a park that will have the necessary infrastructure – the Kourris Delta Environmental Awareness Park.

It provides for a number of common use infrastructural projects along the river that is expected to improve the quality of life and upgrade western Limassol.