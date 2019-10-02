Kyriakides appeared before the committee on Wednesday where she presented her policy priorities and answered questions.

Thank you to @EP_Environment and @EP_Agriculture for the challenging 3 hour policy debate. I hope it was just one of many to come in the next 5 years. Many thanks to Chair @pcanfin and all the Members for their great dedication to the health of EU citizens https://t.co/AlMFO0PebM

— Stella Kyriakides (@kyriakidestella) October 1, 2019
  Read more https://in-cyprus.com/commissioner-candidate-kyriakides-presents-her-plan-and-vision-on-eu-health-policy-during-ep-hearing/", "url" : "https://in-cyprus.com/commissioner-designate-kyriakides-gets-green-light-from-envi-ep-committee/", "publisher" : { "@type" : "Organization", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://in-cyprus.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/new_logo.png", "width": 314, "height": 80 }, "name" : "in-cyrpus.com" } }
Menu
Local

Commissioner Designate Kyriakides gets Green Light from ENVI EP Committee

October 2, 2019 at 3:00pm
Edited by

 

The European Parliament’s ENVI  Committee on Wednesday gave the green light for the continuation of the appointment procedure of Commissioner Designate Stella Kyriakides.

More specifically the President of the ENVI committee, Pascal Canfin announced that “the Environment, Health and Food Safety coordinators evaluated this morning Stella Kyriakides hearing and gave a green light insisting on the need for additional concrete measures notably on pesticides”.

“Happy to work with a passionate and dedicated new commissioner,” he stated.

Kyriakides appeared before the committee on Wednesday where she presented her policy priorities and answered questions.

 

Read more

Commissioner candidate Kyriakides presents her plan and vision on EU Health Policy during EP hearing

You May Also Like

Local
October 2, 2019

US president sends congratulatory message for Cyprus’ independence day

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
October 2, 2019

Nicosia performances cancelled after uproar over use of horse

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
October 2, 2019

Supreme Court upholds conviction, sentence in rape case

Bouli Hadjioannou