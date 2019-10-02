Commissioner Designate Kyriakides gets Green Light from ENVI EP Committee

The European Parliament’s ENVI Committee on Wednesday gave the green light for the continuation of the appointment procedure of Commissioner Designate Stella Kyriakides.
More specifically the President of the ENVI committee, Pascal Canfin announced that “the Environment, Health and Food Safety coordinators evaluated this morning Stella Kyriakides hearing and gave a green light insisting on the need for additional concrete measures notably on pesticides”.
“Happy to work with a passionate and dedicated new commissioner,” he stated.
The Environnement, health and food safety coordinators evaluated this morning @kyriakidestella hearing and gave a green light insisting on the need for additional concrete measures notably on pesticides. Happy to work with a passionate and dedicated new commissioner https://t.co/kUvy5AAoJc
— Pascal Canfin (@pcanfin) October 2, 2019
Kyriakides appeared before the committee on Wednesday where she presented her policy priorities and answered questions.
Thank you to @EP_Environment and @EP_Agriculture for the challenging 3 hour policy debate. I hope it was just one of many to come in the next 5 years. Many thanks to Chair @pcanfin and all the Members for their great dedication to the health of EU citizens https://t.co/AlMFO0PebM
— Stella Kyriakides (@kyriakidestella) October 1, 2019
