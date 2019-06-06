Commission asks Cyprus to amend its rules on imported cars

The European Commission said on Thursday that it has decided to send a letter of formal notice to Cyprus for immobilisation of motor vehicles.

Cypriot law provides for on-the-spot immobilisation of motor vehicles without any prior warning when temporary importation and registration rules have not been complied with.

Administrative fines can also be imposed in certain cases, which could exceed the value of the vehicle itself. Member States are required to comply with EU law and its general principles, including the principle of proportionality, while the European Court of Justice of the EU has repeatedly held that administrative measures or penalties must not go beyond what is strictly necessary and be in line with the freedoms enshrined in Article 45 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU (TFEU).

If Cyprus does not act within the next two months, the Commission may send a reasoned opinion to the Cypriot authorities, it added.