Commerce Ministry promotinh potato exports to Germany, Austria and Belgium

September 14, 2019 at 10:51am
Commerce Minister Yiogros Lakkotrypis said on Friday that the Ministry was taking action to promote potato exports to important markets such as Germany, Austria and Belgium.

Speaking at the Xylophagou International Potato Festival, Lakkotrypis said that the Ministry was supporting exports of fruits and vegetables and was subsidizing companies in their efforts to promote their products in Cyprus and abroad.

He also noted that potatoes were Cyprus’ number one exported agricultural product.

President of Xylofagou community council, George Tassou, said that “potato cultivation has a decisive contribution to the economic development of the area of Kokkinochoria and to the country’s economy in general”.

(Cyprus News Agency)

