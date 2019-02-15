If you are an ice cream lover and want to try new gourmet flavours you should definitely head to Colors Café of the Four Seasons Hotel, located next to the main entrance.

The pastry team of the hotel has been creating “iced miracles” over the past few years and usually presents them during “Ice Cream Week” in May.

If you go there try some amazing and playful flavours. Bourbon Vanilla, yoghurt-pomegranate, strawberry cheesecake, Campari-Orange, coconut, the red fruit temptation, blueberry sorbet with honey are some of the 24 ice cream flavours introduced this year. These will be served throughout the summer along with the signature and classic ones.

Four Seasons Hotel, Limassol, 25 858 000