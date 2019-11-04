Colombian pop singer Shakira buys villa at exclusive resort in Peyia

World famous Colombian pop singer Shakira has bought a top-of-the-range villa in coastal Peyia, Paphos, at a very exclusive luxury resort, informed sources told Phileleftheros.

The resort provides all sorts of sports facilities, a state-of-the-art spa, heated swimming pools, water sports, yoga, horse riding, cycling lanes and many more.

Shakira and her equally famous partner Gerard Piqué, who plays for Barcelona football club, are parents to two sons, Milan, aged 6, and Sasha, 4.

Their villa has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, one room with home cinema, a private fitness centre, Jacuzzi, a heated swimming pool, wine cellar, and many other amenities for guests.

The outdoor pool overlooks the endless blue of the Mediterranean sea with Yeronissos in the background.

People who met Shakira in Cyprus told Phileleftheros she is very excited over the villa, the village and especially the sea. They also described her as a very friendly and warm person, saying they were surprised by how down to earth she is.

Shakira who has come to Cyprus for a vacation more than once loves the local hospitality, one also said.

At the same time, a 5-star hotel which is under construction exactly next to the exclusive resort should be in operation shortly. It will have eight top-rated restaurants, bars as well as a bowling ring.

