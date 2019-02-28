Cold, with scattered showers, problems on roads continue

A cold air mass is affecting the area and today there will be intervals of fine weather and intervals of cloud, with scattered showers or thunderstorms clearing later in the day. Snowfall is expected in the mountains.

Problems continue on some roads and police are urging to drivers to be careful.

Temperatures will be 14 C inland, around 15 on the coasts and 3 C in the mountains,

Tonight will be mainly fine. Temperatures will fall to 3 C inland, around 5 C on the south and east coasts, around 7 C on the remaining coasts and -4 C in the mountains.

Friday will be mainly fine, while in the afternoon there will be increased local cloud cover which at night may lead to isolated showers, mainly in the south. Temperatures will rise to close to average for the time of year.

Saturday will see intervals of mainly fine weather and intervals of cloud with scattered showers and some snowfall in the higher Troodos peaks. Temperatures will remain about the same at close to average for the time of year.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and at intervals cloudy with scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms and snowfall in the higher Troodos peaks.

Temperatures will edge down to a little below average for the time of year.

At the time of issue of the early morning weather bulletin there was 53 com of snow in the mountains.

Road conditions

Police warned that some roads are closed, others are slippery because of the weather and access to Troodos requires special care.

Paphos:

Because of flooding of rivers, mud and rock slides and and subsidence of the road surface the following roads are closed:

Ayios Nicolaos -Pera Vasas at Tselefos Bridge, Kelokedara-Amargeti-Nata at Zorbilli Bridge, Salamiou- Galataria at Panayia tou Sindi Bridge and Ayios Nicolaos-Mandria, Ayios Demetrianos-Kritou Marottou and Kritou Marottou road.

The Ayios Nicolaos-Kaminaria and the Stavrokonnos-Filousa roads are open but dangerous because of rock and mudslides.

Limassol district

The Pedoulas-Prodromos road is open only to vehicles with four wheel drive or cars equipped with snow chains.

The Karvounas-Troodos, Platres-Troodos and Prodromos-Troodos roads are open but slippery.

Police are urging drivers to be careful, to drive slowly and adhere to the traffic code.

Updates on road conditions are available on the police app, the website www.cypruspolicenews.com and police social media pages.