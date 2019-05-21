Menu
Local Food

Cold guacamole soup with fresh salmon

Ingredients

600 gr fresh salmon fillet

1 red hot chili pepper (or a piece of it), peeled and chopped

1 fresh onion, finely chopped

½ cup fresh coriander leaves

2 large avocados, peeled and chopped + ½ more in slices sprinkled with lemon, for garnish

4 tablespoons olive oil

375 ml (1 ½ cups) vegetable broth

75 ml (5 tablespoons) lime juice + 45-60 ml (3-4 tablespoons) extra for the salmon

4 cherry tomatoes, peeled and chopped

1 white, fresh onion, in very thin slices, for garnishing

Salt and freshly ground pepper.

Method

Step 1:

Cut the salmon filled into big long bites, like sticks. Put them in a bowl, salt them, sprinkle them with the extra lime juice and keep them covered in the refrigerator.

Step 2:

Mix the pepper, onion, coriander, avocado, olive oil, vegetable broth, lime juice, salt and chili in a mixer or blender until they become a very smooth mixture. Empty it in a bowl, add salt and pepper and keep it covered in the refrigerator for 3 hours.

Step 3:

Divide the cold soup into 4 deep dishes, add the finely chopped cherry tomatoes and put the salmon sticks in the center. Slice some coriander leaves and garnish with the avocado and onion slices.

