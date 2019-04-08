CMP: “We are running out of time for the missing persons”

Gulden Plumer Kucuk the Turkish Cypriot member of the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP) stated that there are still families, many very advanced in years, who are waiting to bury their missing relatives, Kibris reported on Monday.

“They want to bury their relatives before they close their eyes. This is why the work of CMP is like running against the time,” she said and called on anyone who has any information about missing persons to contact the Committee.

Noting that the persons who provide information remain anonymous, she said: “We are just looking for places that people were buried, not who killed them or what happened.”

According to Kucuk, excavations took place in 258 areas and the remains of 249 Turkish Cypriots and 681 Greek Cypriots were found. “These persons were identified and their remains were given to their families to be buried. There are still 243 Turkish Cypriots and 829 Greeks Cypriots that must be found”.

