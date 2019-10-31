Menu
Local

CMP announces recovery of human remains

October 31, 2019 at 4:02pm
Edited by

The Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus  (CMP) said that a bi-communal excavation team on Thursday exhumed the remains of two presumed missing persons close to Tekke Backcesi in Nicosia.

Exhumations started a week ago and are ongoing, it said in an official announcement.

In 2019, the CMP said it had recovered the remains of 26 individuals.

“The CMP would like to extend its warmest sympathy to the families of the missing persons and make a plea, once again, to all communities on the island to support the Committee’s efforts by providing information on possible burial sites by calling these CMP phone numbers: +357 22 400142 (Greek Cypriot Member’s Office) and 181 (Turkish Cypriot Member’s Office),” it concluded.

Tekke Backcesi is in the Turkish-held sector of the old city of Nicosia.

You May Also Like

Local
October 31, 2019

Limassol mayor announces €35m in anti-flooding projects

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
October 31, 2019

Cypriot authorities demand explanation over political gift sold in Thatcher auction

Annie Charalambous
Local
October 31, 2019

Interior Ministry’s ‘development-focused’ budget to reach €569 million by 2020

Annie Charalambous