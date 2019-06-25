Menu
Local

CMP announces recovery of human remains in Lapithos

June 25, 2019 at 4:11pm
Edited by

A bi-communal excavation team recovered on Monday bone fragments belonging to one person at a site in occupied Lapithos, the Committee on Missing Persons announced on Tuesday.

In 2019 so far, the CMP has exhumed the remains of 18 individuals, the press release added.

The Committee reiterated its plea to all communities on the island to support the Committee’s efforts by providing information on possible burial sites by calling the CMP phone numbers: +357 22 400142 (Greek Cypriot Member`s Office) and 181 (Turkish Cypriot Member’s Office).

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied its northern third. Since then, the fate of hundreds of people remains unknown.

A Committee on Missing Persons has been established, upon agreement between the leaders of the two communities, with the scope of exhuming, identifying and returning the remains of missing persons to their relatives.

(Cyprus News Agency)

You May Also Like

Local
June 25, 2019

Cyprus bids farewell to former President Demetris Christofias

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
June 25, 2019

Forestry Department issues red alert over fire risk

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
June 25, 2019

Cameroonian migrants buy ‘smuggle package’ to Italy, end up in Cyprus

Bouli Hadjioannou