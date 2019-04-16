Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms as an unstable air mass affects the area. Thunderstorms may be accompanied by hail.

Temperatures will be 17 C inland and on the coasts and around 6 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with the possibility of scattered showers, mainly on the west and north coasts and in the mountains. Temperatures will drop to 8 C inland, around 11 C on the coasts and 3 C in the mountains.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will start off fine but clouds that form in the afternoon may lead to isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly inland and in the mountains.

Temperatures will edge up on Wednesday, remaining at the same levels on Thursday and Friday which are slightly below average for the time of the year.