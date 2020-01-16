Cloudy day with showers and snow in the Troodos Mountains

It will be cloudy today with scattered showers while in the afternoon there will be isolated thunderstorms as well as snow or sleet in the higher Troodos peaks, the Met Office said in its early morning bulletin.

The depth of snow at Troodos Square is currently 78 cm, it added.

Temperatures will be around 16 C inland and on the coast and around 8 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy and local showers and isolated thunderstorms are forecast, as well as snow or sleet in the higher Troodos peaks. Temperatures will drop to 8 C inland, the west and north coast, around 11 C on the remaining coasts and around 3 C at higher altitudes where there may be frost.

Friday will be mainly cloudy and local showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected. There will be snow or sleet in the higher Troodos peaks. Late in the afternoon the weather will improve. Temperatures will edge down a little.

The weekend will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and the possibility of snow in the mountains. Temperatures will rise a little on Saturday and remain at the same levels on Sunday which are close to average for the time of year.