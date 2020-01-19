Cloud and more showers today, below zero in the mountains tonight

Today there will be cloud, local showers and isolated thunderstorms island-wide.
Tonight snow or snowshowers are expected to fall in the mountains, there will be isolated showers inland, mainly cloudy on the South and East coast, and there will be isolated showers and/or thunderstorms in the West and North coast.
The depth of the snow at Troodos square was measured today at 79cm.
Temperatures today will reach 13 C inland, 15 C on the coast, and 4 C in the mountains, and tonight they will drop to 6 C inland, 8 C on the coast and -1 C in the mountains.
Tomorrow, Monday, there will be local showers and / or thunderstorms, increased cloud on Tuesday, while Wednesday is predicted to be mainly fine.
No significant shift in temperatures is expected on Monday, but is expected to edge down on Tuesday.
A rise in temperatures is predicted for Wednesday albeit remaining below average for the time of year.