Closed roads – weather forecast

Sunday will be partly cloudy with isolated showers, the met office said.

Temperatures will be 17 C inland and on the south-east coast, 16 C on the east coast, 18 C on the south and south-west coast and 6 C in the mountains. Snow and frost are expected in Troodos.

On Sunday night, temperatures will drop to 7 C inland, 10 C on the coasts and 1 C in the mountains.

Monday and Tuesday will be will be mainly cloudy with local showers. There may snow in the higher Troodos peaks.

Condition of roads

A number of rural roads have closed due to overflowing rivers and landslides, police said on Sunday.

In Nicosia district, the old Ayia Marina-Peristerona road has closed due to an overflowing river and the Kampos-Ayia Varvara road has closed due to landslides.

In Paphos, the road from Tzielefos bridge to Ayios Nikolaos towards Pera Vasa, as well as the Kelokedara-Amargetis-Nata and the Salamiou-Galataria roads are closed due to landslides.

In Troodos area, the Pedoulas-Kykkos-Kampos, the Moutoullas-Pedoulas, the Kakopetria-Karvounas, the Pedoulas-Prodromos, the Pedoulas-Pinewood-Kakopetria, the Prodromos-Troodos and the Prodromos-Platres roads are open but slippery.

The height of snow at Troods square was 58 cm on Sunday.

Citizens are urged to visit the Cyprus police website at www.cypruspolicenews.com or police’s social media accounts for updates on the condition of roads.