Clear up of old tyres completed

The second and final phase of moving old tyres that were illegally kept at a quarry at Ayis Sozomenos has been completed, the Environment Service of the Agriculture Ministry has announced.

It said that 1800 tons of old tyres also illegally piled up in a private area at Dali industrial zone were removed as part of the first phase.

It said that a total of 6750 tons of tyres have been moved to licensed facilities and are being managed there.

The department said that the removal of the huge quantities of tyres has removed any danger of fire, of environmental pollution or issues of public health.

Read more