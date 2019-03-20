Menu
Clear skies expected ahead of tonight’s supermoon- Akrotiri Met office

March 20, 2019 at 5:10pm

Astronomy enthusiasts will have the chance to enjoy tonight’s supermoon in clear skies, according to the Akrotiri Met office.

Some fog patches are expected in Nicosia and Larnaca later tonight but other than that the sky will be mostly clear, it said.

According to the Republic of Cyprus Met office, temperatures tonight will fall to 9 C inland and on the west and north coasts, around 11 C on the remaining coasts and 7 C in the mountains.

Tonight’s full moon will be the last supermoon of 2019. It is known as the ‘full worm supermoon’ in North America because it coincides with the thaw of the ground as well as the return of worms and the birds which swoop down to eat them.

Generally, a supermoon will appear roughly 14% larger and 30% brighter than the average moon.

The phenomenon will be visible starting from 11:58 pm on March 20 and will be declared a full moon around 03:42 am on Thursday, March 21.

