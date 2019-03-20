Clear skies expected ahead of tonight’s supermoon- Akrotiri Met office

Astronomy enthusiasts will have the chance to enjoy tonight’s supermoon in clear skies, according to the Akrotiri Met office.

Some fog patches are expected in Nicosia and Larnaca later tonight but other than that the sky will be mostly clear, it said.

According to the Republic of Cyprus Met office, temperatures tonight will fall to 9 C inland and on the west and north coasts, around 11 C on the remaining coasts and 7 C in the mountains.

A bit of high level cloud this afternoon, seen nicely in the satellite picture. This will clear to leave clear skies for a good view of the #SuperWormMoon Some fog patches in Nicosia and Larnaca later tonight. Minimum temperatures of 10°C at low levels and 02°C at Troodos. ^RF pic.twitter.com/bGvCaoAL6t

— Met Office Akrotiri (@MetOAkrotiri) March 20, 2019