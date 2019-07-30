Citizen’s group sues to stop high rise towers in Limassol

A citizen’s group has gone to court to prevent the construction of four Limassol towers, Phileleftheros reports.

It said that the group is challenging Limassol Municipality’s decision granting the Limassol NEO project a town planning permit citing their quality of life, the impact on the landscape and adverse results on the coast and bathing waters.

The Ipetia Street Initiative Group also filed an application for a temporary injunction until the court issues its decision. Court hearings started in May and are continuing, the paper added.

The NEO project provides for the construction of four high towers of 40, 34, 34 and 29 storeys respectively, four shops and three cafe-restaurants. There will be 353 residential apartments and total parking for 1405 cars.

The initiative group asked experts to evaluate the impact of the buildings on their quality of life. The experts cited a negative impact during construction (noise pollution, dust, traffic build up and loss of privacy).

The experts also said the project will adversely affect the area which includes the public gardens, Akti Olympion and listed buildings.

They also voiced concern about the inadequate management of the bating waters at the nearby beach and Limassol Bay more generally from the anticipated dumping of large quantities of water and mud into the sea during excavation work to construct the buildings.