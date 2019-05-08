Menu
Local

Citizens arrest burglar in Paphos

May 8, 2019 at 3:44pm

Citizens in Paphos arrested a 31 year old man on Tuesday while he was attempting to rob a house.

The man, who was wanted by police for previous burglary case, was spotted by citizens inside a flat, trying to rob it.

The citizens caught him and took him to Paphos CID, where police identified him as the man wanted for a burglary that took place on April 30.

They also found two knives, a hunting gun cartridge and a small plastic bag with traces of cannabis in his possession.

He has been placed in police custody.

Police are continuing investigations.

You May Also Like

Local
May 8, 2019

Appeals court upholds 5-year sentence to land developer for scamming Briton out of €500,000

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
May 8, 2019

Three “police” officers disgraced in occupied north over FETO links

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
May 8, 2019

19 year old claims his mechanic sold his car without permission -police

Stelios Marathovouniotis