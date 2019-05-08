Citizens arrest burglar in Paphos

Citizens in Paphos arrested a 31 year old man on Tuesday while he was attempting to rob a house.

The man, who was wanted by police for previous burglary case, was spotted by citizens inside a flat, trying to rob it.

The citizens caught him and took him to Paphos CID, where police identified him as the man wanted for a burglary that took place on April 30.

They also found two knives, a hunting gun cartridge and a small plastic bag with traces of cannabis in his possession.

He has been placed in police custody.

Police are continuing investigations.