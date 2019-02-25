Cigarettes, alcohol and paintball guns on auction by Customs Office

Larnaca Custom’s Office released a catalogue of the products that will available on its next auction on March 21.

The catalogue includes cigarettes, travel bags, clothes, a rope, a hat, a camera, plastic screws, a photocopying machine, a carpet, a bag with 12 used golf clubs, perfumes, bottles of gin and rum and a semi-automatic paintball rifle.

According to the law, the starting price is set by the Customs Office. Prices also include duties and taxes, as well as storage, transportation and auction costs.

The items will be made available for inspection at least three business days before the auction. Each bidder is responsible to inspect the products on his/her own.

A number of the available goods have been tagged as solely for export purposes. These products cannot be reimported to Cyprus.

If the Office fails to sell a good in two successive auctions, for an amount which covers tax and duties, as well as the storage, transport and auction costs, then the goods are considered to be abandoned and become property of the Republic.

In such a case, the Customs Office has the authority to either auction the goods duty and tax free, or to destroy them. Goods can also be donated to needy members of the public or to charities.

The auction will be held at 9 am on March 21 at the Larnaca Customs warehouses near the Kalo Chorio roundabout.

For more information contact 24 819256 or 24 819262.

