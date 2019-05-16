CIFA joins the International Investment Funds Association

The Cypriot investment funds sector gained a significant position on the international investment map after the Cyprus Investment Funds Association (CIFA) was accepted as a full member of the International Investment Funds Association (IIFA).
It has been a full member of the European Fund and Asset Management Association (EFAMA) since 2016.
CIFA’s application was accepted at IIFA’s board meeting in Washington a few days ago. The president of the Association Angelos Gregoriades, announced CIFA’s acceptance to IIFA during the Cyprus Headquartering and Funds Summit that was co-organised by CIFA and the Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency (Invest Cyprus) in Israel on May 6.
In his statement, the president of CIFA Angelos Gregoriades stressed that this development attests the robust growth recorded by the investment funds sector in Cyprus.
“Cyprus has a series of comparative advantages that make it a credible and attractive base for investment funds and their managers worldwide. The investment funds sector is at the moment the most promising sector of the Cypriot economy. The objective is to continuously improve the product and the services we offer”, Gregoriades underlined.
He also expressed the conviction that Cyprus can become an alternative hub for the management of private funds, and therefore attract significant assets.