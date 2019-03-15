Church to build accommodation for poor students

Archbishop Chysostomos said on Friday that the church will build housing for students who cannot cover their rent.
Speaking at a press conference with Education Minister Costas Hambiaouris, the archbishop said he had recently discussed the problems facing students, including that of housing, with the student organisation Pofen. Housing was a particularly acute problem because of high rents, especially in Limassol, he said.
“We have decided as the church to start building student halls. We need to help poor students who cannot pay the current rents,” he said, adding that the rent situation was unacceptable.
The student halls will be built on church land, starting in Limassol and later in Nicosia. Rents will be a maximum of €200 a month he said, with the first halls expected to be completed in 2020.