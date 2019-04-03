Menu
Local

Church received €8.2 million VAT refund from the state in 2018

April 3, 2019 at 4:47pm

The Church received a €8.2 million VAT refund for construction work, from the state in 2018, Audit Office data show.

According to a 2012 cabinet decision, “the Church of Cyprus is exempt from paying VAT for the construction and maintenance of churches and property which are used for religious purposes.”

The Audit Office published the religious entities that received VAT refunds over €100,000 in 2018:

* Church of Cyprus – €408,263.
* The Russian Orthodox Church “ST NICHOLAS” Fund – €177,003.
* Religious committee of Apostolos Andreas in Platy – €171,177.
* Ayios Neophytos Monastery – €118,855.
* Committee of Saint Ayion Anargyros Kosma and Damianou temples – €115,180.
* Machairas Monastery – €102,092.

Entities that received between €30,000 to €100,000:

* Construction Committee for Ayios Savvas Monastery in Ypsonas – €66,701.
* Committee of Panayios Chrysaliniotissas Church – €64,659.
* Construction Committee for Ayios Panteleimonas Monastery – €60,217.
* Committee of Ayios Fanourios Church, Aradippou – €58,803.
* Ayios Georgios Temple in Pano Deftera – €54,570.
* Ayios Modestos Temple in Kofinou – €53,705.
* Panayia Evangelistria Temple in Dali – €52,518
* Committee of Ayios Georgios Chandrion Church – €50,918.
* Orthodox Missionary Club “Megas Vasileios” – €49,349.
* Ayios Therapontos and Ayia Marini Anglisidon Temple – €47,025.
* Metamorphoseos tou Sotiros Committee in Kambia – €43,140.
* Kykkos Monastery – €40,568.
* Panayias Odigitiras Temple, Paliometocho – €40,117.
* Ayias Marinas Oras Temple – €39,893.
* Temple of Ayios Loucas of Crimea – €39,870.
* Archangel Michael Temple – €38,758.
*Committee of Ayios Savvas Temple in Nicosia – €38,269.
* Ayios Nicolaos chapel in Paphos coastal front – €36,938.
* Ayios Spyridonas Temple in Mari – €36,484.
* Timios Prodromos Temple in Dromolaxia – €33,754.
* Apostolos Varnavas Temple in old Nicosia – €31,916.
* Ayios Andronikos and Ayia Athanasia Temples in Tseri – €30,365.

According to philenews, requests for VAT refunds are submitted by the Church to the Tax Department. Then, the Tax Department submits its suggestions to the general director of the Finance Ministry, who makes the final decision on whether to approve disapprove the request.
The Tax Department allocates a specialised fund for VAT returns in its annual budget.

 

You May Also Like

Local
April 3, 2019

Heavy rainfall reported in Nicosia, more downpours expected

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
April 3, 2019

Foreign Minister unveils action plan for missing persons before Cabinet

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
April 3, 2019

Four injured in Paphos road accident

Stelios Marathovouniotis