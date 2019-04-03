Church received €8.2 million VAT refund from the state in 2018

The Church received a €8.2 million VAT refund for construction work, from the state in 2018, Audit Office data show.
According to a 2012 cabinet decision, “the Church of Cyprus is exempt from paying VAT for the construction and maintenance of churches and property which are used for religious purposes.”
The Audit Office published the religious entities that received VAT refunds over €100,000 in 2018:
* Church of Cyprus – €408,263.
* The Russian Orthodox Church “ST NICHOLAS” Fund – €177,003.
* Religious committee of Apostolos Andreas in Platy – €171,177.
* Ayios Neophytos Monastery – €118,855.
* Committee of Saint Ayion Anargyros Kosma and Damianou temples – €115,180.
* Machairas Monastery – €102,092.
Entities that received between €30,000 to €100,000:
* Construction Committee for Ayios Savvas Monastery in Ypsonas – €66,701.
* Committee of Panayios Chrysaliniotissas Church – €64,659.
* Construction Committee for Ayios Panteleimonas Monastery – €60,217.
* Committee of Ayios Fanourios Church, Aradippou – €58,803.
* Ayios Georgios Temple in Pano Deftera – €54,570.
* Ayios Modestos Temple in Kofinou – €53,705.
* Panayia Evangelistria Temple in Dali – €52,518
* Committee of Ayios Georgios Chandrion Church – €50,918.
* Orthodox Missionary Club “Megas Vasileios” – €49,349.
* Ayios Therapontos and Ayia Marini Anglisidon Temple – €47,025.
* Metamorphoseos tou Sotiros Committee in Kambia – €43,140.
* Kykkos Monastery – €40,568.
* Panayias Odigitiras Temple, Paliometocho – €40,117.
* Ayias Marinas Oras Temple – €39,893.
* Temple of Ayios Loucas of Crimea – €39,870.
* Archangel Michael Temple – €38,758.
*Committee of Ayios Savvas Temple in Nicosia – €38,269.
* Ayios Nicolaos chapel in Paphos coastal front – €36,938.
* Ayios Spyridonas Temple in Mari – €36,484.
* Timios Prodromos Temple in Dromolaxia – €33,754.
* Apostolos Varnavas Temple in old Nicosia – €31,916.
* Ayios Andronikos and Ayia Athanasia Temples in Tseri – €30,365.