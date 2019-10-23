Ktima Christoudia winery is located in Kato Drys and it welcomes all the wine lovers or even those who just want to familiarize themselves with the world of vine and wine. The visit includes a short tour of the vineyard, the production line and the wine cellar. You will also have the opportunity to visit the Agricultural Museum area. Visitors have the opportunity to taste the wines in the reception area of the winery accompanied by the beautiful view of the vineyard. The winery incorporates a restaurant which serves traditional dishes which must be pre-booked.

Your visit to the winery can be combined with activities and excursions in the surrounding area of South West Larnaca, a region rich in natural attractions, history and traditions. The visitor has the opportunity to walk around the narrow streets of Kato Drys and visit the Agricultural Museum, known for its local architecture. Furthermore, in Lefkara village one can see lefkara lace or even visit the Museum of Traditional Embroidery and Silver. It is worth noting that the winery is near Ayios Minas Monastery which architecturally resembles a castle. A short distance away is the village of Vavla where one can live the unique experience of a beekeeper, and you can even stay overnight in various agrotourism holiday rentals in both Kato Drys and Vavla.

Opening Hours:

Monday to Sunday: 9.00a.m.–17.00p.m.

For groups of 10 people or more: Best upon advance booking.

Bank Holidays: Advanced booking

Kato Drys – Vavlas Road,

7714 Kato Drys, Larnaca, Cyprus

+357 99034828 | +357 99813075

[email protected]