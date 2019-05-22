Christofias’ health steady, but critical, breathing supported by mechanical ventilator

Former president Demetris Christofias is in stable but critical condition in the intensive care unit of Nicosia Hospital, the Health Ministry said in a new medical communique issued early on Wednesday afternoon.

It said that the former president, who was admitted to hospital on Saturday with respiratory problems and moved into the ICU on Monday, is being supported by a mechanical ventilator since Tuesday evening.

The ministry said the team of doctors and a foreign expert on infections had reviewed Christofias’ condition and will hold another consultation later today.

