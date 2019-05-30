Menu
Christofias back on mechanical ventilation

May 30, 2019 at 12:55pm

Former President Demetris Christofias has been placed on mechanical ventilation again, his doctors said on Thursday, two days after he was removed as his health showed signs of improvement.

The former President still needs multifaceted support, his doctors said in an announcement.

Christofias was first admitted to hospital on May 20 with breathing problems and moved to the ICU on May 21.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou is being kept updated, the announcment added.

