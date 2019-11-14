Christodoulides to take part in the 10th ‘Sir Bani Yas Forum’

Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides travels Thursday to Abu Dhabi, responding to an invitation by his Emirati counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to participate in the 10th “Sir Bani Yas Forum”.

According to a press release by the Foreign Ministry, the Forum is being organized by the United Arab Emirates` Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with the aim of discussing security and stability issues in the wider Middle East and Gulf region.

It is added that “Sir Bani Yas Forum” has being established as an annual regional symposium on dialogue and exchange of views, with the participation of Prime Ministers, Foreign Ministers and other government officials from different countries, as well as experts on foreign and international relations.

Source: CNA