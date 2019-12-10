General shops will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day as well as on January 1, 2 and 6, the Labour Ministry said on Tuesday.
It said that under the law, all general shops must adhere to Christmas shopping hours from December 1 to 31, which allows them to remain open until 8 pm. On Christmas eve and New Year’s eve they can remain open until 6 pm.
General shops must close on December 25 and 26 and January 1, 2 and 6 as these days are considered holidays for shop personnel.
Employees at special shops who will work on the off days must be paid double for each hour of work, the ministry added.