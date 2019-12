Christmas Parade led by Santa Claus who will be escorted by dancing groups of Larnaca dance schools will take place in Larnaca on Saturday, December 14.

Route: John Kennedy (Akropolis) Square, Ermou Str., Zenonos Kitieos Str., Zenonos Pierides Str., Lord Byron Str., Gladstonos Str.

When

Saturday December 14 at 6pm

Where

John Kennedy Square, Larnaca

Cost

Free

Website