CHRISTMAS ICE SHOW “The Nutcracker” with the magnificent music of Pyotr Tchaikovsky based on the fairy tale of E. T. Hoffmann “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” for the first time in Cyprus! ATRIA MUSIC presents a show for adults and children, a feast for the whole family! ICE SHOW “The Nutcracker” is a unique combination of ballet on ice and circus artists!

The original production of this show skillfully combines choreography, figure skating and acrobatics on skates.

ICE SHOW “The Nutcracker” is an exciting enchanting spectacle full of energy, inspiration and brilliance! A firework of emotions, the virtuosity of performance, charm and joy!

A Christmas tale for adults and children awaits you!

After the overwhelming success in Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Austria, ICE SHOW “The Nutcracker” will be held in Cyprus in three cities: Paphos, Nicosia and Limassol.

Welcome to the magical Christmas fairy tale of “Russian ballet and circus on ice”!

“The Nutcracker on Ice” is a unique combination of ballet on ice and breathtaking circus art.

“The Nutcracker on Ice” is a kaleidoscope of numbers of professional skaters, circus acrobats on skates, gymnasts, cyclists, jugglers, balancers, eccentrics, swiftly flying along the ice, without leaving indifferent the most sophisticated audience!

It will be a fresh reading of the old story, the old famous fairy tale “The Nutcracker” for the audience. You just have to see it!

Unique Christmas Nutcracker Ice Show an exciting magical sight full of energy, inspiration and brilliance! Firework of emotions, virtuosity of performance, charm and joy!

“The Nutcracker on Ice” captivates the audience on an exciting journey into the magical beautiful world of fairy tales, where good and beauty reign, where all dreams come true and where you want to return again and again! You are waiting for a Christmas tale on ice for adults and children!

“This production, this grandiose ice show for the whole family has a stunning success in Europe and collects only full houses at every performance in every city and in every country.”

The premiere of the grand Nutcracker ice show will be held on these Christmas days in Cyprus in three cities:

Paphos – December 11

Nicosia – December 12 and 13

Limassol – December 14

Tickets Atria Music

When

December 11-14

Where

Nicosia, Limassol, Paphos

Cost

From

€40

30% discount for children under 12 years old

