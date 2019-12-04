Christmas Art Market in Paphos

Technopolis 20 invites everybody to their 6th Christmas Art Market which will take place on Saturday, December 7 from 10 am until 5 pm. After five successful years, Christmas market Technopolis 20 brings together artists, professional and amateur creators and charities once again!
Visitors will have a chance to buy unique handcrafted Christmas gifts such as jewellery, Christmas decorations and ornaments, handbags, scarves, books, traditional products, sweets and many more!
After shopping, they will enjoy a cup of hot coffee with the cake a festive atmosphere at the beautiful venue of Technopolis 20. There will be also a concert for children and their parents.
For more information and participation contact the organisers at 70 00 24 20 or [email protected]
When
Saturday, December 7
Time: 10:00 – 17:00
Where
Technopolis 20
18 Nikolaou Nikolaidi Avenue
Paphos
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 70 00 24 20