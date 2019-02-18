Choiromeri (dry cured ham) with feta triangles, sweet fig and grape seed

By chef Marios Hadjiosif

Ingredients

16 very thin slices of choiromeri

250 gr feta cut into 4 triangles

4 handfuls of mixed salad leaves

4 tablespoons grapefruit

4 pieces of crust sheet (baklava)

A little olive oil

Frying oil

Fig spoon sweet:

6 figs

200 ml (4/5 cups) red wine

65 gr (1/3 cups) of sugar

1 stick of cinnamon

1 star anise

1 clove of thyme

Method

Step 1:

Fig spoon sweet: Simmer all the ingredients on low heat for 30-40 minutes until all liquids evaporate only a tight syrup is left. Allow to cool and remove the figs and cut each one in quarters.

Step 2:

Lightly spread the crust leaves with a little olive oil, fold them, spread them over and refold them, put the feta over them and wrap them in by making triangles. Fry in plenty of oil until golden brown on both sides and remove them on absorbent paper to drain (alternatively, simply put the triangles on a greased baking dish, sprinkle with some olive oil and cook them in medium heat until they begin to brown slightly).

Step 3:

Divide the ham into 4 dishes, serve with green salad, add the triangles, garnish with the figs and sprinkle with the grapeseed.