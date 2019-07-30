Chinese business giant seeks land in Paphos

A giant Chinese conglomerate, which owns thousands of light industries, is seeking huge land in Paphos in which to set up business.
Phileleftheros has exclusive information that this giant of the construction sector of its vast mother country is in the exploratory stage of searching for the right area to build its infrastructure.
Industry representatives have confirmed that the intention of the Chinese giant is to settle in Paphos and acquire land to erect 120,000 square meters of buildings.
“This development,” they said, “will include a large-scale exhibition and storage space, an international regional export planning center and an area where semi-finished products imported from China will be assembled and finalized in Cyprus and then re-exported to other countries of the European Union. ”
This Chinese conglomerate, they specify, deals through its network of companies and industries, with products made of glass, ceramics, tools of various kinds, electronics, travel accessories and more.
“The interest that has been expressed is specific and dates from the end of 2017…This Chinese organization is looking for 60,000 square meters to begin operating as soon as possible before expanding it,” an informed source said.
