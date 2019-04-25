China supports Cyprus’ rights, ruling party assures President Anastasiades

China, as a Permanent Member of the UN Security Council, is a steadfast supporter of Cyprus’ rights and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Cyprus, member of the Office of the Central committee of the ruling party of China Zhao Legi assured, during a meeting in Beijing with President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades.

President Anastasiades, who is in the Chinese capital to participate in the Belt and Road forum, an initiative of the Chinese President based on the Silk Road, thanked China for its positions of principles on the Cyprus issue.

According to a press release, during the meeting the excellent political relationship between the two countries was reaffirmed, along with the mutual will to strengthen bilateral relations in the trade, investment, financial and tourism sectors.

Furthermore, President Anastasiades said Cyprus supports the policy of one China, as well as the respect of international law, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries.

He also pointed out the strong ties in fields such as culture, education, research and innovation, and the agreements to be signed during the visit on transport, trade and shipping.

President Anastasiades said Cyprus aspires to closer cooperation with China regarding combating phenomena such as corruption, the financing of terrorism, transborder crime and other illegal actions.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of Education and Culture Costas Hambiaouris, Minister of Transport, Communications and Works Vassiliki Anastasiades, Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios, Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou and government officials.

Legi also hosted a working lunch for President Anastasiades, which was attended by first lady Andri Anastasiades and the members of the Cypriot delegation.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third.

(Cyprus News Agency)