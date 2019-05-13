Menu
Local

China supports Cyprus efforts in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity

May 13, 2019 at 1:30pm

China supports efforts made by Cyprus in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity, Chinese Ambassador to Cyprus has told CNA.

In a statement to the Cyprus News Agency, Huang Xingyuan, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Cyprus, said that China has been closely following recent developments in the East Mediterranean region adding that “China understands and supports efforts made by Cyprus in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity and calls on all parties concerned to exercise restraint and stop all actions that may exacerbate the situation”.

“As a responsible major country”, he added, “China remains committed to peace and development of the region”.

The Ambassador said that China hopes that “Cyprus and Turkey will address the divergences through peaceful negotiations and create favorable conditions for the resumption of the talks on the Cyprus Problem”.

(Cyprus News Agency)

You May Also Like

Local
May 13, 2019

EU Journalists Federation supports Sevgul Uludag’s Nobel Peace Prize nomination

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
May 13, 2019

Italian President says Turkish actions in the EEZ must be addressed collectively by the EU

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
May 13, 2019

120 million euro to be allocated for new Centres of Excellence in Cyprus

Stelios Marathovouniotis