Children abducted by father found safe in occupied north, being returned to Limassol

Three children abducted by their father from Limassol have been found safe in the Turkish-held north and are being returned to the government controlled areas, philenews reports.
It said that they and the 42 year old father have been handed over to the Bicommunal Contact Committee.
Police mounted an operation to find the children — aged 12, six and four — after they were informed last night that they had been taken by their father — who has separated from the mother — without her consent.
They were with a friend of the mother’s on Limassol’s coastal promenade when they were taken.
His car was found abandoned in a car park in Polemidhia at 5.30 am.
Earlier on Wednesday Limassol CID chief Ioannis Soteriades said that all ports and airports had been alerted and Hope for Children and the Bicommunal Contact Committee informed.
An arrest warrant had been issued for the father, who is Jordanian and a resident of Limassol
Police continue search for father who took 3 children without mother’s permission