Chicken with curry and basil

By chef Kyriacos Kyriacou
Ingredients
4 fillets (about 800 gr) of chicken cut into cubes
½ cup olive oil
1 onion
1 clove of garlic, finely chopped
2 tablespoons curry (Madras)
3 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
½ cup coconut milk
½ cup flour
4 cup chicken broth (homemade or ready)
Salt and pepper
For the rice:
2 cups Basmati rice
4 cups chicken broth (homemade or ready) ½ cup corn
Salt and pepper
Method
Step 1:
Heat the oil in a large pan and cook the onion on low heat until it withers. Add the garlic and the chicken, strengthen the heat and cook until it is brown. Then, pour the curry and stir it. Then, pour the flour and continue shaking until it absorbs all the oil and browns.
Step 2:
Pour the broth into the pan, stir well to dissolve in the flour and curry, and when it boils, lower the heat and simmer the food until the sauce is tied. Stir in the chopped basil and control the salt and pepper. Finally, stir in the coconut milk and allow the food to boil for another 2-3 minutes.
Step 3:
In the meantime, prepare the rice: Heat the broth in a saucepan, pour in the rice and corn, and when it boils again, lower the heat and simmer for about 10-15 minutes. Check the salt and pepper. Serve the curry with the rice.