Chicken with cabbage and shrimps

Ingredients
- 500 gr chicken fillets cut in thin slices
- 6 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon teaspoon corn flour
- 4 tablespoons of oil (sunflower oil or corn oil)
- 1 small onion in thin slices
- 8 large, raw shrimps, peeled
- ½ cup mushrooms in slices (shiitake)
- 125 ml (½ cups) chicken broth
- 1 small cabbage cut into very thin slices
- 1 short teaspoon of sugar
- ½ red + ½ green pepper in thin slices
- 450 gr egg noodles, boiled according to packet instructions and drained
- Salt
Method
Step 1:
Dissolve 1 teaspoon of corn flour in 2 tablespoons of soy sauce and add the chicken. Stir them to catch everywhere and then hold for 15 minutes. Firmly heat 2 tablespoons of oil with ½ teaspoon of salt in a wok. Add the chicken and cook until it whitens and tightens. Then, pour the onion, peppers, mushrooms and shrimp and continue to sauté for 2-3 minutes until the vegetables are cooked. Remove everything from the wok with a pierced ladle and wipe it with absorbent paper.
Step 2:
Put 2 tablespoons of oil in the wok and add the cabbage and the sugar. Sauté, stirring frequently for 3-4 minutes to wither and pour into the broth and then add the rest of the soy sauce in which you disposed the rest of the corn flour. Stir them and return the chicken mix to the wok with the shrimps and stir them thoroughly.
Step 3:
Cover the wok and allow the food cook in the steam for 5 minutes. Finally, stir the drained noodles until they are warm and serve.