Chicken stuffed with mozzarella and sun-dried tomatoes

Ingredients

4 chicken fillets, total 850-900 gr

1 cup flour,

1 cup breadcrumbs

2 eggs, lightly beaten with 2 tablespoons of milk

1 tablespoon oregano

1 teaspoon grated dry basil

½ teaspoon of garlic powder

1 teaspoon thyme

8 pieces of sun-dried tomato, in thin strips

1 mozzarella ball well drained, cut into 8 small slices

4 large sweet potatoes (about 800 gr)

2 tablespoons olive oil + a little for the pan

1 tablespoon finely chopped basil leaves

Salt and pepper

Method

Step 1:

Open the chicken fillets like a sandwich, carefully not to divide them into two pieces, and hit them until they become as thin as possible. (For convenience, put them in a plastic bag and then hit them.)

Step 2:

Salt and pepper the fillets, put 2 slices of mozzarella in the middle, spread over the frozen tomatoes and wrap them tightly in rolls. Keep them in the fridge for 1 hour to tighten.

Step 3:

Preheat the oven to 180 ° C. Place the flour in a deep dish, in a second dish the eggs and in a third the breadcrumbs mixed with oregano, basil, garlic and thyme. Fry the chicken rolls first, pass them to the egg and then wrap them in the breadcrumbs. Spread them on an oiled baking pan and bake in the oven for about 40 minutes, turning them once in the middle of baking.

Step 4:

In the meantime, prepare the sweet potatoes: Bake them in steam or boil them in a lot of salted water with their peel for about 20-30 minutes until they are tender. Drain well and cut into long slices. Before serving, warm the olive oil and soak it in to get some color. Serve the stuffed chicken fillets by cutting them into slices, and accompany them with sweet potatoes, sprinkled with basil.

By chef Louis Papageorgiou