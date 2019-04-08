Chicken fillet stuffed with nuts

Ingredients

4 chicken fillets

1 cup mixed figs, prunes and dates

1 cup mixed nuts, chopped nuts, hazelnuts, pistachios and pine nuts

30-45 g (2-3 teaspoons) butter

1 tablespoon of corn oil

375 ml (1 ½ cups) chicken broth

125 ml (½ cups) sweet white wine

1 pinch of cinnamon powder

1 pinch of nutmeg powder

1 pinch of carnation poweder

Salt and pepper

Method

Step 1:

Mix the dried fruit and nuts in a bowl. Cut the sides of the fillets with a sharp knife to make a “pocket” in each one. Fill it with the nut and fruit mixture and keep a few for the garnish. Then tie the chicken with a string.

Step 2:

Melt the butter in a large pan and roast the fillets in moderate heat until they brown well by often turning them. Baking takes about 10 minutes, but check if it’s done by sticking them with a skewer! The fluids they pour out should be transparent, not pink. Remove them from the pan.

Step 3:

Pour the wine in the pan and allow half of it to evaporate. Add the spices and then the broth. Allow to boil for 5 minutes. Cut the fillets into diagonal slices. Then put some sauce on the bottom of a platter or 4 dishes, pour them over the rest of the sauce and garnish with the nuts that you kept aside.

By Pericles Roussounides