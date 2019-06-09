Charred body of a man found in hay ball

A charred body of a man was found inside a burned hay ball on Sunday afternoon near the village of Kivisili, Larnaca district. According to first information the body was tied up.
The police and the Fire Service were notified by the driver of a passing car.
The police are trying to determine the identity of the deceased who was found in a filed in a deserted area with scattered farms, 200 meters from the sea, near the village of Kivisili.
The exact cause of death will be determined by a post-mortem.
Foul play has not been ruled out.
Investigation is ongoing.