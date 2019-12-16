Menu
Chanukah 2019 starts at Finikoudes

Edited by

The Jewish Community of Cyprus invites everyone to join for the kindling of the menorah on Sunday December 22 to mark the beginning of this year’s Chanukah celebrations.

The ceremony will take place at the Finikoudes sea front stage in Larnaca and admission is free.

Programme:

16:30 – Fun and activities for all ages: Popcorn, cotton candy, arts & crafts for kids, traditional music

18:00 – Grand lighting of the largest menorah in Cyprus together with the Chief Rabbi using a high cherry lift. Fresh Kosher doughnuts, hot latkes.

For more information call 24668753 or email [email protected]

