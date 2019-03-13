Channel 4 series casting Greek Cypriots

Producers of the Channel 4 TV series, Ackley Bridge, are hosting auditions for Greek Cypriot actors and extras to join the show, parikiaki.com reported.
A tap dancer, pensioners, Greek Cypriot adults and a girl-next-door are wanted – with filming taking place later this month in Halifax.
According to the casting call, those interested can either send in a video audition for the featured roles, or send in your details for work as an extra.
Ackley Bridge is set in a multicultural academy school of the same name, in the fictional Yorkshire mill town of Ackley Bridge. Its third season is expected to air in 2019.
Featured roles
Tap dance teacher, female, 40s-50s, Caucasian
The show is looking for a local woman to play a tap dancing teacher. This is a featured role and will involve one day’s paid filming – you must be available for filming in Halifax on Thursday March 21.
To audition, please send a self-tape to [email protected]
The video should include:
- A short introduction of yourself
- Short demonstration of your tap dancing.
Deadline is 9 am Thursday March 14.
Girl-next-door, female, 18-25-years-old, Caucasian
The show is looking for a sweet, innocent, bubbly 18-25-year-old for a featured role.
To audition, please send a self-tape to [email protected]
The video should include:
- A short introduction of yourself
- Name, age, DOB, where you are based, job, hobbies etc.
Deadline is 9 am Friday March 15.
Paid extras
The show is looking for specific extras for paid background work, due to be filmed in April:
- Greek Cypriot adults, particularly men in their 30s/40s/50s – this is for a restaurant scene filming one day in Halifax in April.
- Pensioners, particularly ones willing to dance – this is for a care home scene, filming one day in Halifax in April.
To apply, send your name, photo and date of birth to [email protected] by Friday 29th March.
