Chandara waterfall offers refreshing escape from summer heat (video and photos)

For those looking for a break from the blistering heat, Fini’s waterfall in the Chandara area in the Troodos Mountains offers not only a refreshing alternative but some magical scenery.

Access in via a short dirt track that leads to lush vegetation and an eight metre waterfall that takes its name from the word “andara” meaning “noise of the waters”

Fini community leader Phylaktis Irakleous says that the waterfall is proving increasingly popular with visitors.

“The waterfall is linked to various myths. Our grandparents would tell us that the Goddess Aphrodite bathed there after a sudden downpour at Kouklia where her sanctuary is,” he told the Cyprus News Agency.

“It is definitely worth a visit, it is one of the finest sights in Cyprus,” the community leader added.

“There is access, a dirt track one kilometre from the village which we make sure to repair. The area is under the jurisdiction of the forestry department, and we make sure to keep the area clean,” he said.

Photos and video Cyprus News Agency