Chamber Concert in Paphos

The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra has the privilege to host soloists of the highest calibre in its ranks. On several occasions, these masterful musicians team up to create ensembles that honour us with precious moments of wonderful music. Wolfgang Schroeder, the concertmaster of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, shares the stage with Κrzysztof Wrobel on the viola and Jakub Otčenášek on the cello ‘conversing’ with two creatively dissimilar works: Rag-Gidon-Time, an amusing, stuttering waltz, and the Divertimento in E flat major, Mozart’s only completed string trio, and, according to several sources, the first-ever work of its kind.
G. Kancheli: Rag-Gidon-Time for string trio (Dedicated to Gidon Kremer)
W. A. Mozart: Divertimento in E flat major for string trio, K. 563
Wolfgang Schroeder, violin
Krzysztof Wrobel, viola
Jakub Otčenášek, cello
When
Sunday, December 8 at 17:00
Where
Technopolis 20
18 Nikolaou Nikolaidi Avenue
Paphos, Paphos 8010, Cyprus
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 70002420
Cost
€5
Contact
Cyprus Symphony Orchestra
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 22463144