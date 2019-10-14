CFA Society Cyprus elects new Board of Directors

CFA Society Cyprus elected its new Board of Directors at its Annual General Meeting.

The new Board is comprised of seven members, who have many years of experience in the banking and financial sector. Following the AGM, the new BoD was constituted into a body: Panayiotis Mavromichalis was elected as the new President, Chrysis Kashoulis as Vice President, while Evgeny Tarakanov and Stefanos Lazarou were re-elected as Secretary and Treasurer, respectively. Demetris Demetriou, Zenon Papaphilippou and Dionysis Sinanos will serve the new BoD as members.

The new Board of Directors of CFA Society Cyprus, has prioritised the development of the investment consultancy sector in Cyprus, by providing support to CFA candidates, organising the CFA Research Challenge contest and providing its members with continuous professional development opportunities, as well as empowering the regulatory authorities and the Government through advocacy initiatives, and contributing to the fight against financial illiteracy through the Financial Literacy Initiative which was developed by CFA Society Cyprus.

Incoming President oMavromichalis, referred to the significant work of the Society, stressing the benefits that Cyprus’ financial sector can gain, through the active participation of CFA Society Cyprus in current affairs.

He made special reference to the programme that the Society has been implementing since last year, to deal with financial illiteracy. The programme will be extended this year in consultation with the Ministry of Education, to include lectures by specially trained CFA Society Cyprus members at public secondary education schools, with a view to educate the public on basic financial terms and the main principles for the rational management of money and financial planning.

The CFA Society Cyprus is the local society of the CFA Institute, which is based in Virginia, USA, and counts over 160,000 members worldwide, providing specialised financial analysts with the top CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) certification, following strict exams. The association was founded in 2003 and currently numbers over 160 members, who have all acquired the CFA certification and represent all the big banks and investment companies in Cyprus. As financial analysts certified by the CFA Institute, the association’s members are highly trained individuals in financial sciences and especially in investment management, on a theoretical as well as practical level.