Ceremony on Saturday to mark the restoration of Agios Philon church and Agia Triada mosaics

A ceremony to mark the completion of conservation works on the mosaics of the Agia Triada basilica and Agios Philon church, in the Karpas peninsula, will take place on Saturday.

Conservation projects were undertaken by the Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with EU funding. Greek Cypriot Head of the Technical Committee, Takis Hadjidemetriou, had stated that the ceremony will take place in the presence of an EU representative.

The byzantine church of Agios Philon dates from the 12th century AD. The area has been excavated, revealing part of the early Christian episcopal complex (5th century AD) and earlier structures, dating back to the Hellenistic and Roman period (4th BC – 4th AD). The mosaics in the Agia Triada basilica date from the 5th and 6th century AD.

(Cyprus News Agency)