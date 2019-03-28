Menu
Law Office reviewing CCB probe results for criminal, civil offences

March 28, 2019 at 3:40pm

Two teams set up by the Attorney General are currently reviewing the result of the probe on the CCB’s collapse for civil or criminal offences.

The two teams will decide whether it is legally justified to open investigations into the possibility that criminal or civil offences were committed before CCB’s collapse.

According to CNA, on Thursday the Law Office will review the probe’s findings for criminal offences and on Friday they will discuss civil offences.

Attorney General Costas Clerides has said the Law Office will investigate whether criminal and civil offences were committed in the case regardless if they directly or indirectly led to the CCB’s collapse.

