UPDATE – Car found in lake in Nicosia district; It was there for months

September 8, 2019 at 5:22pm
Edited by

A car that was found in a lake in Nicosia District, set in alarm the authorities on Sunday afternoon.

Police officers, firefighters and divers arrived immediately at the scene, in order to lift the car out of the lake.

According to philenews, it seems that there were no passengers in the car, which has been in the lake, for about 2-3 months.

The car doesn’t have registration plates.

Police will examine the machine number, in order to find the owner.

The lake is located between the villages Ayios Ioannis and Moni.

